Sunderland snatched a late point against Leeds United on Friday night

“Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake but for the goalkeeper and the striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are great. This happened today. We are happy for the final result because it was a tough game against a strong team. We started very well and in possession, we were able to create many imbalances [for Leeds] and many chances to score. Then after, I think we struggled out of possession. We decided to play with a 5-4-1 shape and I think this was the wrong choice, it was difficult to defend our box and apply pressure. At the end, we defended in our final third and when you make a mistake here, then the opponent can quickly create a chance. After the first goal we decided to play with a 4-4-2 shape and I think it was better, most of the time we dominated the possession. We didn't create many chances, I think fatigue was a factor in the second part of the game. We wanted to play but it was difficult for us to find a solution.