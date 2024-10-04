Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland snatched a point in the final moments of their clash with Leeds United

Sunderland snatched a quite incredible point in the 97th minute to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats were seconds away from defeat when a remarkable error from Leeds United Illan Meslier secured a 2-2 for Regis Le Bris’s side. Goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked to have overturned Chris Rigg’s early goal and secured the win for Leeds, but a late free kick in the end helped the hosts escape with a point.

SUNDERLAND REWARDED FOR FAST START

Sunderland started the game firmly on the front foot, finding space to play through Leeds United pretty much from the off. They went close to scoring the opener when Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts combined neatly down the right flank, the latter feeding Jobe on the edge of the area. On the half volley the midfielder just overhit his effort, flying above Meslier and over the bar.

More good combination play down the right flank would pay off for the hosts shortly afterwards, though, when Roberts played in Hume on the overlap with a neat pass. Hume drove a low cross to the back post where Dennis Cirkin was waiting, his low drive somehow clawed onto the post and away by Meslier. It was a stunning save but much to the goalkeeper’s despair, Rigg was waiting to sweep home on his left foot from a matter of yards.

An already ferocious atmosphere inside the Stadium of Light reached fever pitch.

LEEDS REGISTER NARROW EQUALISER - AND ALMOST GO AHEAD

Though they had enjoyed plenty of possession, a couple of efforts from Ramazani that flew well over the bar were all Leeds were able to muster in the opening phases of the game. Their equaliser came from nowhere but it was a goal of real quality, Gnonto crossing onto the head of Piroe whose first-time effort left Patterson rooted to the spot as it found the far corner. Replays showed that Piroe was very close to being offside.

It was the boost that the visitors needed and in a dominant fifteen-minute spell, they should have gone ahead. Firpo looked certain to score when the ball dropped from in the box but just as he was about to pull the trigger a team mate of his own intervened and the hosts were able to clear. Sunderland were struggling to play through an excellent press from Leeds, unable to retain possession as a result and inviting pressure.

Ramazani probably should have scored when Bogle’s cross found him at the front post, but he could only head into the ground and over the bar. Gnonto then worked some space on the edge of the box but could only fire high and wide.

SUNDERLAND SETTLE AT END OF ABSORBING HALF

Sunderland did very well to come through that spell unscathed and ended a pulsating half just about in the ascendancy. Jobe was again twice found in space on the edge of the box, his first effort diverted just wide by Rodon as he stuck out a boot. The midfielder then went for the far corner after nice footwork from Neil, his effort again drifting just wide of the far post.

PROMISING SIGNS BUT LEEDS LAND A BIG BLOW

Sunderland started the second half well, dominating possession and getting up the pitch. They went close to taking the lead when a corner bounced around the Leeds box, dropping kindly for Neil on the edge of the area as his half volley whistled just wide of the near post.

The Black Cats looked in control but Leeds caught them out with a sweeping counter that started with their own goalkeeper, playing through the Sunderland midfield and deep into the final third. Left back Junior Firpo then played an excellent 1-2 with his winger Ramazani before finding the far corner with an effort that O’Nien just couldn’t keep out. Sunderland continued to see most of the ball and in good areas, but with the goal advantage the visitors were happy to sit in and look to play on the break. Though Sunderland were playing well, clear chances were few and far between.

SUNDERLAND’S CHALLENGE FIZZLES OUT - UNTIL MESLIER’S EFFORT

Le Bris’s side had looked a threat after Leeds United’s second without creating a great deal, but the visitors began to look increasingly comfortable as the game wound down towards a conclusion. Unsurprisingly, they took time out of the game at every opportunity and were hugely effective in slowing any momentum that the hosts were able to build.

They held the hosts very much at arm’s length throughout the latter stages, with Meslier not really making a save of note in the last quarter of the game. It had been an incredibly frustrating end to a game for Sunderland, with Leeds showing their experience and defensive discipline to seemingly secure the points. That was until a nasty foul from Jayden Bogle on Romaine Mundle allowed Sunderland to launch the ball forward one last time. Bellingham won the flick on and Browne turned it into the box. There looked to be little danger with Meslier under no pressure to gather the ball, but it wriggled through him and found the back of the net. It was a stunning end to a good game, and in the end a very valuable point for the Black Cats.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg (Browne, 72), Jobe; Roberts (Watson, 83), Mundle, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Rusyn, Ba, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Johnson

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Rothwell, Tanaka; Ramazani (Schmidt, 90), Aaronson, Gnonto (Byram, 90), Piroe (Joseph, 76)

Subs: Darlow, Bamford, Byram, Geldhardt, Debayo, Chambers, Crew

Bookings: Rodon, 38 Jobe, 46 Neil, 60 Rigg, 65 Firpo, 67 Bogle, 90

Attendance: 41,769