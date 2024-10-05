'Lively' - Phil Smith's player rating photos as Sunderland faced Leeds United - including one 5 and several 7s

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 09:14 GMT

Phil Smith’a player ratings as Sunderland faced Leeds United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light

Regis Le Bris named an unchanged Sunderland XI for their third game in six days against Leeds United.

Le Bris resisted the urge to rotate amid a demanding schedule and picked the same team that beat Derby County on Tuesday night. There was one significant change on the bench, however, with Ian Poveda’s injury bringing Aaron Connolly into the fold for the first time.

The Irish international was on the bench, though Le Bris made clear yesterday that he was highly unlikely to get any minutes until after the international break.

Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead before Leeds United hit back with two goals of their own to take control of the game but a late mix up at the back ensured the Black Cats’ unbeaten home record this season was maintained.

Here, we take a look Phil Smith’s player ratings as Sunderland took on Leeds United at the Stadium of Light:

Couldn’t really do anything about either goal, and didn’t have much to do otherwise. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Couldn’t really do anything about either goal, and didn’t have much to do otherwise. 6 | Frank Reid

Defended fairly solidly for the most part and his low cross was a big part of the opening goal. Could have looked after the ball better in the final third in the second half. 6

2. Trai Hume

Defended fairly solidly for the most part and his low cross was a big part of the opening goal. Could have looked after the ball better in the final third in the second half. 6 | Frank Reid

Had another strong display, composed on possession and alert to danger. Has been a really impressive signing so far. 7

3. Chris Mepham

Had another strong display, composed on possession and alert to danger. Has been a really impressive signing so far. 7 | Frank Reid

Just couldn’t hack Firpo’s effort away in front of the line in the second half. Moved the ball well early on and didn’t have too many issues defensively. 6

4. Luke O'Nien

Just couldn’t hack Firpo’s effort away in front of the line in the second half. Moved the ball well early on and didn’t have too many issues defensively. 6 | Frank Reid

