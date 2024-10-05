Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland drew with Leeds United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light...

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening to remain top of the Championship.

Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead in the first-half before a two-goal swing saw Leeds United winning up until the 97th minute before Alan Browne’s punt forward somehow eluded goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Here, we take a look at some of the moments you may have missed before, during and after the game against Leeds United:

Alan Browne’s verdict on Sunderland’s second

After the game, Browne delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s freak second goal and didn’t hold back on Leeds United’s goalkeeper.

Speaking to the local press after the game, Browne said: “It's one of them where I'm almost embarrassed to claim it, but I'll still claim it. It was just pure luck. The keeper had a nightmare. It's an absolute shocker but they are counting nonetheless and at the end of the day, it's a massive point for us.

“I turned away, and then you get that sense when the crowd lifts, I turned back, and just see the ball trickle over the line. I didn't really know what happened, didn't know if it was mine but I just legged it to the corner flag giving it loads. It was unbelievable scenes at the end and it's credit to the boys.”

Luke O’Nien’s brilliant celebration

After the goal, Sunderland’s club captain Luke O’Nien was seen celebrating wildly with fans and players.

Alan Browne ran to the corner at the Stadium of Light following the late goal and was mobbed by supporters and teammates. O’Nien was filmed throwing himself on top of the developing scrimmage with Wilson Isidor and Jobe Bellingham also celebrating wildly at the end of the game.

New signing on teamsheet

Le Bris resisted the urge to rotate amid a demanding schedule and picked the same team that beat Derby County on Tuesday night. There was one significant change on the bench, however, with Ian Poveda’s injury bringing Aaron Connolly into the fold for the first time since his arrival.

However, as hinted at by Le Bris earlier in the week, the Republic of Ireland international didn’t feature off the bench as he works his way back to fitness.