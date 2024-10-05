Sunderland snatched a quite incredible point in the 97th minute to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats were seconds away from defeat when a remarkable error from Leeds United Illan Meslier secured a 2-2 for Regis Le Bris’s side. Goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked to have overturned Chris Rigg’s early goal and secured the win for Leeds, but a late free kick in the end helped the hosts escape with a point.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans enjoying the game at the Stadium of Light on Friday:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid Photo Sales

