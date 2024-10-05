The superb photos of Sunderland fans as 41,769 watch dramatic Leeds United clash in Championship

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2024

Sunderland faced Leeds United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Friday - and our cameras were there to capture the action

Sunderland snatched a quite incredible point in the 97th minute to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats were seconds away from defeat when a remarkable error from Leeds United Illan Meslier secured a 2-2 for Regis Le Bris’s side. Goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked to have overturned Chris Rigg’s early goal and secured the win for Leeds, but a late free kick in the end helped the hosts escape with a point.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans enjoying the game at the Stadium of Light on Friday:

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

2. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

3. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

4. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

