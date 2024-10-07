Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland favourite Aiden McGeady is without a club after leaving Ayr United last month

Ex-Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has provided an update on his future in football after leaving Ayr United and becoming a free agent last week.

The Irishman spent a little over a year at Somerset Park, registering two goals across 19 outings for the Scottish Championship outfit. Now 38, McGeady’s time with Ayr came to an abrupt end on October 1st when it was announced that he had left the club. In an official statement, The Honest Men said: “Ayr United Football Club can confirm that Aiden McGeady has left the club by mutual agreement. The club would like to thank Aiden for his contribution since joining in July 2023 and wish him the best for his future.”

On Sunday, McGeady was on punditry duty for Sky Sports during Celtic’s late 2-1 win over Ross County, and gave his view on his recent exit. He said: “Firstly I am very grateful to Ayr United for being able to have the task of the dual role I had, playing alongside coaching. Look, football-wise it didn’t quite work out but I have learned a lot in the last six months, 12 months, in terms of the other side of football. I am very grateful to Ayr United and now the next stage of football.”

The wide man then went on to hint that his immediate future could lie in the media, while also giving no indication that he has any plans to officially hang up his boots either. He added: “We will see what happens. It is going to be interesting, I am going to have a bit of time off and just relax a bit. Hopefully get to know these guys a bit better!”

McGeady was a key figure for Sunderland in the years following their relegation from the Premier League. Between 2017 and 2022 he amassed 150 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 36 goals and assisting 35 more. After leaving the Stadium of Light, the attacker signed for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a free transfer, before departing for Ayr last summer.