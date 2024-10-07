Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Clarke’s first club, Leeds United, on Friday night

Former Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has sent a message to current Black Cats star Romaine Mundle following Friday night’s dramatic late draw against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris’ side left it until the 97th minute to find an equaliser against their visitors on Wearside, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier culpable for a bizarre error that gifted Sunderland a point. The result was enough to ensure that the Black Cats will remain at the top of the Championship table throughout the current international break.

For his part, Mundle played from whistle to whistle against Leeds, producing a typically spirited display out on the left flank - a berth he inherited when Clarke sealed a move to Premier League outfit Ipswich Town during the summer transfer window. And it would appear that the 23-year-old is still keeping an eye on his old club from afar.

Posting on social media after Friday’s game, Mundle shared a photo of himself and Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin in action at the Stadium of Light. Responding to the image, Clarke - who started his professional career with Leeds - commented underneath with three red love hearts.

The ex-Black Cat was not the only notable name to react to Mundle’s post either. The aforementioned Cirkin commented: “Timeless” (with the help of a clock emoji), while recent Sunderland signings Aaron Connolly and Salis Abdul Samed both commented with fire emojis.

Friday also marked the first time that Connolly has been included in a match day squad by head coach Le Bris, and speaking after the game, the Frenchman outlined a basic plan for the striker moving forward. He said: “With Aaron, we didn’t want to rush the process. He was on the bench, and we thought that maybe by being there, he could be useful for the team. But it was too high risk [to bring him on] because he probably needs to play for 45 minutes with the U21s. Then after that, maybe 60 minutes or 65 in the next game.