Patrick Roberts is loving life at Sunderland and insists the club are in good shape heading into the second week of the transfer window

Patrick Roberts has reiterated his happiness at Sunderland during the January transfer window.

The winter trading period is now over a week old with the Black Cats and their Championship rivals eyeing incoming and outgoing deals during the month-long window. Sunderland could see some fringe players like Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba depart while there remain question marks of the future of Nazairy Rusyn.

Roberts, however, has insisted that Sunderland are in a good space currently come what may during the transfer window, also adding that he is happy at the club in the event of any interest in him following several bids from Southampton a couple of windows ago alongside links to other clubs on deadline day last summer.

“I think we're in a good space.” Roberts said when asked about Sunderland’s transfer window. “We've got a lot of young players as well. Everyone's having a great time. Maybe you get the odd one or two and leave. That's football. I used to do that when I was on loan or younger and not involved. That's part of football.

“But then you've also got players coming in who had a fresh idea and a different style or personality around the group. You can only see where things take you. Football's been around a long time. Transfers always happen. I don't know where that's going to lead on that front.

“I just crack on with football,” Roberts said when asked about his own future. “I'm enjoying my football. I'm loving playing at the minute. I'm feeling good. Life's good,” he concluded after Sunderland’s win against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.