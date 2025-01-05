Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even before the dust had a chance to settle on Sunderland's brilliant win over Sheffield United, Régis Le Bris warned that this approach wouldn't work every time.

Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda had run amok behind the visitor's defence, but it was a strategy tailored precisely for their high possession and high defensive line approach. Though rotation was never going to be an option for Le Bris given his still very lengthy injury list, there was a clear warning that things might be different against a team playing in a more traditional low block away from home.

To everyone's surprise, and to the delight of Sunderland's new strike partnership, Portsmouth weren't that team. Playing with a back three gave the impression of a defensive approach but in reality it was anything but, the wing backs pushed so high that there was almost a front five when the goalkeeper launched the ball forward. That again left acres of space for Mayenda and Isidor and the two combined almost immediately after the Black Cats nicked possession, the latter firing confidently past Nicolas Schmid.

In fairness to Portsmouth boss John Mousinho, the logic of his approach would then become clear. Portsmouth had numbers up the pitch to threaten in the moments when Sunderland turned the ball over, which they did with a concerning regularity. The visitors had the better of the territory thereafter and would have levelled if not for a lack of composure, Josh Murphy missing the best of their chances when he fired over the bar from inside the box.

Sunderland looked to have eased off after their goal and should have been punished, but there were encouraging signs as half-time approached that they were getting to grips with the challenge and finding the space behind the high press, Isidor scoring from an offside possession and Mayenda firing into the side netting from a good position.

The break came at a good time for the visitors, who had another couple of chances to capitalise on slack Sunderland play before the hosts gained control, Isidor flashing an effort just wide after good work from O'Nien surging forward. Portsmouth's high line would cost them moments later, the Sunderland striker pouncing on a moment of indecision to break clean through on goal. Marlon Pack hauled him down as closed in on the goalkeeper, a clear red card.

That finally forced the visitors deeper, Sunderland dominant as they went close on a number of occasions to finishing the game. Some last-ditch defending and deflections dropping just wide prevented them from doing that and having ridden the storm, Portsmouth were able to throw on more forwards and go direct in the final stages. It very nearly yielded an equaliser and they will leave the Stadium of Light feeling that their approach in both phases of the game, before and after the red, very nearly paid off.

In the end it was Sunderland's extra quality and pace in the final third that paid off. They probably made it harder work than it needed to be, but Portsmouth do deserve some credit for that.