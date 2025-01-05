Earlier in the week, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris gave a full rundown of his squad’s fitness...

"I think we'll have to take care of Dan [Ballard] because it's a muscle injury. It's not major but with muscle injuries you have to be very careful because you can have reinjuries. Joint injuries are different. We'll have to wait a little bit.

"Salis is training now, he's in full training. We'll have Riggy [for Stoke] probably, we have to wait a little bit but his recovery is doing well. So I think these players could be available [for Stoke].