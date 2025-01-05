Sunderland vs Portsmouth: Regis Le Bris names starting XI, live score updates from the Stadium of Light
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland will be looking build on an impressive win over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United when they host struggling Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.
The Black Cats beat Pompey 3-1 when the two sides met at Fratton Park earlier in the season, and will be looking to capitalise after league leaders Leeds United dropped points against Hull City on Saturday. For their part, Portsmouth are currently one place outside of the relegation places, having taken 23 points from their opening 23 matches.
Sunderland vs Portsmouth LIVE: Live updates from the Stadium of Light
Key Events
- Sunderland starting XI vs Portsmouth: Anthony Patterson; Trai Hume, Chris Mepham, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese; Patrick Roberts, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Adil Aouchiche; Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor
Kick-off approaches...
Fifteen minutes to go before we get underway at the Stadium of Light...
Portsmouth's recent form
Portsmouth have won two of their last five outings, including a resounding 4-0 victory over Swansea City last time out, but have struggled on the road this season. John Mousinho’s men have are currently on a winless streak of seven away matches.
Portsmouth name starting XI
The visitors line up like this...
BREAKING! Le Bris names unchanged XI
Sunderland starting XI vs Portsmouth:
Anthony Patterson; Trai Hume, Chris Mepham, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese; Patrick Roberts, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Adil Aouchiche; Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor
Subs: Simon Moore, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Nazariy Rusyn, Aaron Connolly, Milan Aleksic, Zak Johnson, Trey Ogunsuyi, Harrison Jones.
Injury state of play
Earlier in the week, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris gave a full rundown of his squad’s fitness...
"I think we'll have to take care of Dan [Ballard] because it's a muscle injury. It's not major but with muscle injuries you have to be very careful because you can have reinjuries. Joint injuries are different. We'll have to wait a little bit.
"Salis is training now, he's in full training. We'll have Riggy [for Stoke] probably, we have to wait a little bit but his recovery is doing well. So I think these players could be available [for Stoke].
“Tommy is still a few weeks away. With Alan, the recovery has not been quick so we will have to delay a week or two I think. Like Romaine, he will be back a little bit later this month. Ahmed is training but like Salis, he has not played for around six months now. So I don't know exactly when he will be available but it will be probably take three our four weeks to find his full rhythm."
Pompey's new signing
Portsmouth could be bolstered by the inclusion of new signing Rob Atkinson, who joined on loan from Bristol City earlier in the week...
Welcome!
Hello from the Stadium of Light! Sunderland are back in action this afternoon as they host struggling Portsmouth. Team news expected at 2pm...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.