Patrick Roberts has delivered his verdict on the win against Portsmouth and provided insight into Régis Le Bris’ mindset

Patrick Roberts has revealed that Régis Le Bris will not accept Sunderland taking their foot off the gas in their quest for promotion.

Sunderland closed the gap to the automatic promotion places to just two points after a hard-fought win over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in the Championship. Le Bris’ side are also now 11 points ahead of seventh place.

Wilson Isidor's early goal, his third in four games, proved the difference between the two sides. Portsmouth battled hard and put up stout resistance even after Marlon Pack's second-half red card, but the Black Cats held on for another crucial home win.

It has been a hectic period for Le Bris men with five games in 15 days. After the clash against Portsmouth, however, Roberts has revealed that Le Bris won’t allow his young Sunderland side to let up in their aim of promotion to the Premier League.

“I think the Christmas period is always like that,” Roberts reflected after the game. “The amount of seasons I've played football, it's always been chaotic. But I think when you're winning, it makes it feel a bit easier and you go into games, especially when you're playing well, because you could easily take a foot off the gas and the manager doesn't let that happen.

“He has a different game plan, and you set up a different way and just evolving as a team. These things are nice and I'm sure he's proud in that sense of the word. We come here today, we get three points, which is the most important thing at the end of the day.”

Roberts started the game on Sunderland’s right flank ahead of right-back Trai Hume against Portsmouth in rainy and windy conditions at the Stadium of Light before the Black Cats took the lead in the first half. After the break, Le Bris’ side endured a nervy end to the game, even after Pompey saw a man sent off.

“I think we always knew it was going to be a difficult game,” Roberts reflected. “After the Sheffield United game, coming back here, they were going to make it difficult. But I think the first half we did really well and I think after the first goal I thought we would go on to score more. That wasn't the case, but other times towards the end we've conceded a goal, so today we didn't.

“I think it was just one of them games, it was nice to just get through and get the win. Sometimes you maybe get a draw or you lose them games and everyone expects you should have taken something there, but then you come here and you get three points and it's nice and you go home and you can prepare. We've got a couple of weeks now until the next league game, so it's nice and we'll see what we do then. It'll be a nice week and there's been a few illnesses as well. It'll just be nice to have a bit of week-to-week action after this period and go again.”

“We'll always try,” Roberts added. “We've got speed at the top, we've got me and Adil (Aouchiche) out wide, you've got the two boys in the field who are engines and you've got the back four who are always consistently sturdy. We created things we couldn't create a lot, and obviously should have scored much more. I think we know that.

“Like I said at the end of the day after all the energy we used on Wednesday to get the win, and then to come in today to get the goal, see the game out and take three points. It's a nice feeling. You could lose some games or get a draw and be like, what the hell are we doing? But to just get a win and get out there and go to the next one was nice.”

Sunderland are next in action against Stoke City in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light. The clash will mark the third time the Black Cats have faced the Potters this season with the sides sharing one win a piece in the Championship. Mark Robins will also be the third different Stoke manager Sunderland have faced during 2024-25.

“We've got the FA Cup and other lads might get a chance as well,” Roberts added. “You get to see younger boys or whoever the manager decides to do. It kind of gives you a rest from league action. The next game is Burnley, so you look forward to that. Another game at the top of the table, which will be nice and we'll be frying off that. It'll be a nice week this week”

“It's the FA Cup at the end of the day. As an English kid, you always want to play in it,” Roberts responded when asked if he will get the nod to play in the game. “But you've got to look at the season as a whole, especially the position and situation we're in. It is always nice. I played in it when I was young, and they were really nice, and they were really good.

“Other lads that maybe haven't played so much get a chance to play and see what they can do. We've got a big few weeks coming up and a few months towards the end of the season. You need a big squad and a full squad. If players get a chance out there to play, let them show what they can do. We'll always be on the bench or if we play, we play. That's part of football, we get on with it.”