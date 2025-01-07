Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland and Middlesbrough favourite has left his role at the Championship club

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough favourite Dean Whitehead has departed his coaching role at Stoke City after the appointment of Mark Robins.

After spending some time at Stoke City, the ex-Black Cats captain has become a free agent after a dramatic few weeks at the Bet365 Stadium. Whitehead joined Stoke City’s backroom staff in September 2024 under Narcís Pèlach after the two had worked together behind the scenes at Watford.

After Pèlach’s recent sacking, Whitehead stayed with the Potters to help interim manager Ryan Shawcross during his two games in charge, including a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Bet365 Stadium over the festive period. However, after the appointment of former Coventry City boss Robins, Whitehead has left his role at Stoke City and is now a free agent.

"At Coventry, Mark built something successful with a real identity and longevity," said Stoke sporting director Jon Walters after the appointment of Robins. "He left the club in a significantly better place than he found it. That's exactly what we want to achieve at Stoke City, and he has all the pedigree and experience to help us do that."

"With a record like that behind him, Mark was always going to be in great demand," said Walters. "So we're delighted that he sees an exciting opportunity to build something special in the Potteries. The immediate mission is to climb as high as we can up the Championship table during the second half of this season, whilst also laying foundations for a long-term successful future for our club."