Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale in recent days

Sunderland target Harvey Vale will likely be allowed to leave current club Chelsea for a nominal fee in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has emerged as an apparent option for the Black Cats in recent days, with transfer insider Ben Jacobs suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ men are weighing up a battle with continental sides RSC Anderlecht and SC Heerenveen for his services. Fellow reporter Fabrizio Romano has since corroborated Jacobs’ claims, adding that a decision on the attacking midfielder’s future in West London is expected in the coming weeks.

And now, BBC Sport have outlined in greater detailed how the winter window might pan out for Vale. According to their latest report, the versatile talent, who can also play at full-back or wing-back, is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis due to the fact that he has less than six months left on his contract.

This latest update goes on to confirm that Vale is the subject of interest from clubs in Europe and the Championship, as well as claiming that he rejected a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last summer. It is also understood that any deal for his signature will “only likely command a nominal fee, with a sell-on clause likely to be included to cash in at a later date”.

Vale has previously spent time on loan with Hull City and Bristol Rovers, but is attracting renewed attention following a series of outstanding displays for Chelsea’s U21s this season. At the time of writing, he has registered nine goals and nine assists across 15 outings.

Indeed, those contributions were enough to earn him two inclusions in Enzo Maresca’s first team squad for Europa Conference League fixtures, but there is a general acknowledgement that he is currently, for the most part, playing at a level below where he should be. It is within this context that the prospect of a January departure has grown evermore likely.