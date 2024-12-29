Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Sunderland’s transfer interest in the 21-year-old...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Chelsea attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, with the story now confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old England youth international can also play at full-back and wing-back. Vale made 39 apps at Bristol Rovers in League One last season and scored two goals. During the 2022-23 campaign, the player was sent on loan to Hull City but only made two appearances in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Fulham youngster Vale is yet to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea but has appeared twice in the UEFA Conference League under Enzo Maresca this season. Transfer insider Ben Jacobs initially wrote on social media: “Understand Harvey Vale is attracting interest from Anderlecht, Heerenveen and Sunderland. Alfie Gilchrist also has suitors for January but the expectation is he remains at Sheffield United on loan until summer.”

After Jacobs’ initial story, Romano confirmed: “Chelsea’s Harvey Vale could leave in January as Anderlecht, Heerenven and Sunderland are all showing interest. Decision expected in the next weeks.”

Sunderland are thought to be in the market for one or two quality loan additions during the January transfer window, with injuries starting to catch up with Régis Le Bris’ squad.

"We have done a lot of work on the profiles I like as a head coach and how I can define this for each position," Le Bris said on the club's preparations for the window at the beginning of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it was a question of sharing these ideas and discussing them. We shared this with the recruitment staff and the coaching staff, and discussed how we can combine these different points of view to ensure we are really connected.

"Now we will have different profiles to assess. It is easy to find our weakest position right now but things can change, so it will be more intense [closer to the window]. But our thoughts on these [initial] profiles are very clear.

"Probably [final third a priority]. We have many competitive players in the back four, goalkeepers we have no problem. Midfielders it depends on who is available but if everyone is available we don't have many problems. it is probably at the top of the pitch that we have something to expect."