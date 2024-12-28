Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City have dispensed with another head coach ahead of the game against Sunderland this week

Narcis Pelach has been sacked as Stoke City head coach ahead of Sunday’s game against Sunderland at the Bet365 Stadium.

The 36-year-old recently oversaw a run of nine matches without a win, which has sealed his fate before the end of December. The Potters were defeated by Leeds United last time out. Pelach only took over in September.

Sporting director Jon Walters said: "Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential. He works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future. However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has not proved to be the right fit for this club at this time.

"I take full responsibility for that and I'm absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward. Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the club."

Stoke City have also stated that “further information regarding the make-up of the coaching team for Sunday’s fixture against Sunderland will be shared in due course.” That team will likely include former Sunderland captain Dean Whitehead, who is a coach at the club.

The odds for Stoke City’s next manager are as follows: Mark Robins 4/1, Tony Mowbray 5/1, Russell Martin 8/1, David Moyes 10/1, Steve Cooper 10/1, Gary O'Neil 12/1, Ryan Lowe 14/1, Matt Bloomfield 16/1, Michael Appleton 16/1, Mat Sadler 20/1.