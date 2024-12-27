Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man was given a great reception on Boxing Day by the away end at Ewood Park

Danny Batth has thanked Sunderland fans for their reaction to him at Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

Ex-Black Cats defender Batth started for Blackburn Rovers against Sunderland in the Championship as the two sides drew 2-2 on the 26th of December.

The 34-year-old, who won promotion to the Championship with the Black Cats in 2022 under Alex Neil, played against Sunderland for the first time since leaving the club 15 months ago. Batth was at Norwich City last season but was an unused substitute during both games during 2023-24.

The former Middlesbrough and Stoke City defender featured 55 times in all competitions for Sunderland after joining the club in January 2022. Batth signed a one-year deal at Norwich City two windows ago but only played 16 times in the Championship last season.

However, the Midlands-born centre-back has cemented himself as a regular for John Eustace at Blackburn Rovers, playing his 17th league game of the campaign against his former club on Boxing Day. Batth also recently surpassed 500 professional games in football.

Batth was given a lovely reception after the game by Sunderland fans and went over to applaud that 7,500-strong away end at Ewood Park as well as the home fans. After the game, Batth took to social media to thank Wearsiders for their reaction towards him. Batth posted: “Thanks @sunderlandafc for the reception” with two clapping hands emojis.

Sunderland are next in action against Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Championship.