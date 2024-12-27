Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will face Stoke City in the Championship this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City manager Narcis Pelach has delivered an extensive injury update ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Sunderland on Sunday.

The Black Cats travel to the bet365 stadium hoping to build on a Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. For their part, the Potters were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in midweek, and only recently suffered a loss against Regis Le Bris’ side as well, with Sunderland coming from behind to beat them 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s meeting in Stoke will represent the second in three quickfire contests between the two clubs, with the Potters also due to travel to Wearside for an FA Cup third round tie next month. And speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixture, Pelach is hopeful that he will be able to name a stronger starting XI than the one that faced Leeds.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing the ongoing recovery of striker Sam Gallagher, who made a cameo against Leeds on Thursday, the Stoke boss said: “I will try everything I can to have him [Gallagher] available to start but at the end of the day I’m not the expert in that so I have to listen and let’s see what the medical staff say. We have to try to use him from the start because I think he changes the team.”

Likewise, Pelach is hopeful that full-back Enda Steven will be ready to play a part against Sunderland. He added: “Enda Stevens will be available, fingers crossed, for the next game. Hopefully yes we will see. He is supposed to train with the team [on Friday].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, captain Ben Gibson will be assessed after falling ill shortly before the Leeds defeat. The centre-back trying to play through a bout of sickness, but was withdrawn after his condition worsened as the match progressed.

Pelach said: “I took Ben off because he started to throw up in the warm-up. He started to feel sick just a couple of hours before the game and I asked if he wanted to start and he said he wanted to be there for the team and thought he could get through the game. He’s played lots of games through his career so I think he deserves the respect to make his own choice. I kept him in the line up but at half-time when he stopped it got worse and I said I wanted to put on a healthy, fit player.”

Stoke also face an anxious wait over goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who is also being monitored after landing awkwardly as he tried to stop Leeds’ opening goal on Thursday. Pelach said: “Fingers crossed on that too. I need to talk to the medical staff and see what they say. Viktor is a strong personality and strong player and he can go through things even if he’s a little bit injured. Let’s see what it is.”

The Potters boss went on to provide an update on Bosun Lawal, who is being slowly reintroduced to the first team picture after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back over the summer. He added: “We’re trying to give him minutes to get up to speed and we have to give him more minutes and training sessions. We have to consider that he is making his first step in the Championship and he needs to be fitter, he needs more game time and more training time to see the best version of him. We can’t rely on him now because it wouldn’t be fair on him.”

Meanwhile, Million Manhoef, Jordan Thompson, and Ben Pearson are all expected to be ruled out this weekend.