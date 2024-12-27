Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland played out a dramatic and enthralling draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and here are his four key conclusions...

FIRST AND FOREMOST, A DECENT POINT

To draw when leading with just a couple of minutes to go, and when you then have a clear 1-v-1 shooting opportunity in stoppage time, is always going to feel like a defeat. Régis Le Bris was nevertheless more than justified in saying afterwards that this was, removing the context of the game itself, a good point in Sunderland's journey.

Few expected Blackburn Rovers to launch a play-off push this season but some of the more pessimistic summer predictions that they would be battling for survival ignored almost entirely the evidence of John Eustace's Birmingham City side, who on limited resources consistently punched above their weight. Eustace has proven himself to be one of the best out-of-possession coaches in the division, and clever additions such as Todd Cantwell mean they have enough quality to have some spark and thrust on the break. They'd won six in a row before conceding a late goal against Millwall last weekend, and even then they were down to ten at the time.

In the first half they showed why they have had such a strong campaign, relentless in their pressing but also incisive when they won it back. They won't lose too many games at Ewood Park this season and any team that leaves with a point can be satisfied. 11 points from five December games so far is a good return, and a win at Stoke City on Sunday would make it a hugely positive month for the Black Cats.

SUNDERLAND - BOTH CONSISTENT AND INCONSISTENT

While it might seem like something of a contradiction, it feels like the only way to describe this Sunderland side is consistently inconsistent. They have a resilience and attitude that means you can never count them out of any contest, and the quality they possess is difficult for any team to stop in the moments they are able to impose themselves.

It's why their results this season have been so impressive, the Black Cats only just running under the fabled two-points-per-game mark at the halfway stage. By and large they have been a joy to watch, which explains the generous reception they received from the 7,577-strong away end at the final whistle despite the frustration of that late equaliser.

Yet there is also a real inconsistency to this side within games themselves, with control over the full 90 minutes also a rare occurrence. True enough, in a division this competitive with so little between so many of the teams, complete dominance is never going to be achieved. But Le Bris was clear in his message to the dressing room afterwards, praising their spirit and the quality of their second-half performance but urging them to find a better level of consistency over the course of the game.

He had also been clear that there had been no tactical issue in the first half, just an underperformance from his players that could and probably should have been punished by Blackburn. So what's the reason for this inconsistency within games? Inexperience and/or fatigue would probably head the list. Sunderland can be thrilled with the first half of their campaign, which has made them frontrunners to make the play-offs and a genuine contender to launch a tilt at the top two. In order to keep pace with Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley, however, they are going to need better luck with injuries and a good January window in which they can expand the pool of Championship-ready players.

Though Le Bris is adamant that his largely cautious strategy when it comes to substitutions is overall beneficial, to be using so few players in such a relentless schedule is not sustainable.

LE BRIS LEFT WITH A FRESH SELECTION WORRY

As of yet the extent of Chris Rigg's injury, which forced him off in the latter stages of this game, is unknown. Le Bris remained hopeful that the ankle issue would not sideline him for the upcoming fixtures but he left the pitch in visible pain and with no question of him playing on. He also left the ground in a protective boot and so it is fair to say he is a doubt for the next couple of fixtures as a minimum.

With Alan Browne not yet ready to return, that would leave Le Bris with no option but to hand a start to a player with limited minutes this season. Adil Aouchiche would be next in line having impressed off the bench in recent games, but generally Le Bris prefers his slightly maverick style out wide rather than in the middle of the pitch. So that could open the door to Aaron Connolly, who did well in the role against Millwall and scored a crucial goal in that game. Le Bris keeps looking to the horizon for players returning but Sunderland's injury woes continue to get worse before they get better.

DAN NEIL IS MAKING THIS ROLE HIS OWN

Neil's excellent performance in midfield was the clear highlight for Sunderland and further evidence that he is finding his role in the six position. After a standout display at Swansea City he spoke of playing the role his way, recognising the importance of staying disciplined to protect the defence but also trying to find moments to make the high risk/high reward runs and passes he does as well as anyone in the squad. That paid off for both goals, a lung-busting run to overlap Patrick Roberts for the opener and a brilliant switch of play for the second. He is fine form and long may it continue.