The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day

Sunderland faced Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at Ewood Park on Boxing Day - with plenty of on-field and off-field talking points emerging from the clash.

Here, we take a look at the interesting moments you may have missed as Blackburn Rovers welcomed Sunderland to Ewood Park in the Championship:

Sunderland man returns after contract boost

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones returned to Le Bris’ squad to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old signed a new deal at his boyhood club earlier this month, extending his stay at Sunderland until 2026 with the club option for another year. With Dan Ballard dropping out of the squad and Trai Hume replacing the centre-back in the starting XI, Jones was handed a spot on the bench after missing out against Norwich City.

Wilson Isidor runs straight to Le Bris after scoring

Wilson Isidor netted Sunderland’s second goal with a deft finish in the second half before running straight to his head coach.

The back-heeled goal marked Isidor’s first goal in eight games and ended a seven-game baron run dating back to the Coventry City game at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of November. After the goal, though, Isidor was quick to run and hug his boss after the faith shown in him, which was a lovely moment to witness.

Danny Batth’s classy Sunderland moment

Ex-Sunderland defender Danny Batth started for Blackburn Rovers against Sunderland in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The 34-year-old, who won promotion to the Championship with the Black Cats in 2022 under Alex Neil, played against Sunderland for the first time since leaving the club 15 months ago in September 2025 (453 days ago). Batth was at Norwich City last season but was an unused substitute during both games during 2023-24.

The former Middlesbrough and Stoke City defender featured 55 times in all competitions for Sunderland after joining the club in January 2022. Batth signed a one-year deal at Norwich City two windows ago but only played 16 times in the Championship last season. However, the Midlands-born centre-back has cemented himself as a regular for John Eustace at Blackburn Rovers, playing his 17th league game of the campaign against his former club on Boxing Day. Batth also recently surpassed 500 professional games in football.

Batth was given a lovely reception after the game by Sunderland fans and went over to applaud that 7,500-strong away end at Ewood Park as well as the home fans. The defender also wasn’t booed by Black Cats fans during the game and was applauded before the match kicked off.

Chris Rigg breaks Gareth Bale record

Sunderland’s starboy Chris Rigg has now surpassed Gareth Bale in having scored six Championship goals before his 18th birthday.

The 17-year-old netted Sunderland’s equalising goal after 51 minutes, which meant the Academy of Light graduate broke the record held by the former Tottenham, Real Madrid and Wales legend. Rigg netted twice last season and has added four more goals during the current campaign so far.

Unfortunately, Rigg was forced off in the second half with an injury in the 83rd minute. The attacking midfielder went down with nobody around him and appeared to leave his foot in the Ewood Park turf when turning. The youngster was replaced by Adil Aouchiche before heading down the tunnel to receive treatment.