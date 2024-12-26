Live

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland AFC: Highlights and reaction from Ewood Park after 2-2 draw

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 17:28 BST
Sunderland are back in Championship action when they face Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day

Sunderland are looking to build on their promising run of form at Ewood Park this afternoon when they face Blackburn Rovers.

You can follow all the latest updates in our live blog below, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off.

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland LIVE

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:28 BST

What a game of Championship football. Sunderland turned it on its head in the second half and in the end, were left to rue their lack of clinical finishing after Isidor's goal. Fair point and a good point, all told.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

FULL TIME

What a contest.

Championship football at its best.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

Roberts has an effort well saved by Pears! What a game. That might be the last effort though with 20 seconds left on the clock.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

huge chance

Sunderland break from a corner and Mayenda is through 1-v-1, but he doesn’t get the shot away and Pears can block.

Roberts is then booked for a foul.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Five minutes added on

Can either side find a winner?

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

GOAL BLACKBURN

Late heartbreak for Sunderland.

A cross to the back post is headed back into the dangerous area and after taking a touch, substitute Harry Leonard converts.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

85 minutes

Rigg isn’t coming back on.

Aouchiche on in his place.

Last Blackburn sub as well, Harry Leonard on for Sondre Tronstad.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

Chris Rigg is down here and in a lot of pain.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

82 mins

Blackburn burst clear on the break and O’Nien has no choice but to dive in. Yellow card for a foul on Gueye.

A good yellow from a Sunderland perspective, as there was a huge overlap for Blackburn.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

Mepham makes a sensational block to deny Gueye as he shoots on the spin. That was 2-2 otherwise.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Close!

Wonderful move ends with Isidor teeing up Jobe on the edge, but he drives his effort over first time.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:34 BST

Double Blackburn sub

On 77 minutes.

John Buckley on for Lewis Baker; Andi Weimann on for Tyrhys Dolan.

Dolan was sensational early doors but second half hasn’t had much of an impact.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

Half a chance as a free kick drops for Mepham on the edge, but he slices his effort high and wide.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

72 minutes

Good defending from Mepham to snuff out an attack. Blackburn have weathered the storm a little and there’s still a lot of football to be played here.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:21 BST

64 minutes

Isidor has an effort hacked away just in front of the line, before Mayenda then overhits a cross. All Sunderland.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

Huge chance!

Brilliant cross from Cirkin and Rigg heads just over!

The change of momentum here is incredible.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

Close!

Mepham meets the free kick and his header isn’t far wide of the far post.

Double Blackburn sub. Ohashi off (surprising!), with Makhtar Gueye coming off. Amario Cozier-Duberry also on for Ryan Hedges.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:16 BST

Dan Neil wins a free kick with another good driving run. ‘One of our own’, ringing out from the away end.

