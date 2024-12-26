Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland AFC: Highlights and reaction from Ewood Park after 2-2 draw
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland LIVE
What a game of Championship football. Sunderland turned it on its head in the second half and in the end, were left to rue their lack of clinical finishing after Isidor's goal. Fair point and a good point, all told.
FULL TIME
What a contest.
Championship football at its best.
Roberts has an effort well saved by Pears! What a game. That might be the last effort though with 20 seconds left on the clock.
huge chance
Sunderland break from a corner and Mayenda is through 1-v-1, but he doesn’t get the shot away and Pears can block.
Roberts is then booked for a foul.
Five minutes added on
Can either side find a winner?
GOAL BLACKBURN
Late heartbreak for Sunderland.
A cross to the back post is headed back into the dangerous area and after taking a touch, substitute Harry Leonard converts.
85 minutes
Rigg isn’t coming back on.
Aouchiche on in his place.
Last Blackburn sub as well, Harry Leonard on for Sondre Tronstad.
Chris Rigg is down here and in a lot of pain.
82 mins
Blackburn burst clear on the break and O’Nien has no choice but to dive in. Yellow card for a foul on Gueye.
A good yellow from a Sunderland perspective, as there was a huge overlap for Blackburn.
Mepham makes a sensational block to deny Gueye as he shoots on the spin. That was 2-2 otherwise.
Wonderful move ends with Isidor teeing up Jobe on the edge, but he drives his effort over first time.
Double Blackburn sub
On 77 minutes.
John Buckley on for Lewis Baker; Andi Weimann on for Tyrhys Dolan.
Dolan was sensational early doors but second half hasn’t had much of an impact.
Half a chance as a free kick drops for Mepham on the edge, but he slices his effort high and wide.
72 minutes
Good defending from Mepham to snuff out an attack. Blackburn have weathered the storm a little and there’s still a lot of football to be played here.
64 minutes
Isidor has an effort hacked away just in front of the line, before Mayenda then overhits a cross. All Sunderland.
Huge chance!
Brilliant cross from Cirkin and Rigg heads just over!
The change of momentum here is incredible.
Mepham meets the free kick and his header isn’t far wide of the far post.
Double Blackburn sub. Ohashi off (surprising!), with Makhtar Gueye coming off. Amario Cozier-Duberry also on for Ryan Hedges.
Dan Neil wins a free kick with another good driving run. ‘One of our own’, ringing out from the away end.
