Chris Rigg was forced off after scoring a crucial goal at Ewood Park on Boxing Day

Sunderland have been handed a fresh injury scare after Chris Rigg was forced off in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Rigg appeared to pick up an impact injury as the Black Cats tried to defend their lead at Ewood Park, and was unable to return to the pitch after a lengthy period of treatment from the physios. The Black Cats played briefly with ten before Adil Aouchiche was introduced.

Rigg left the ground with his ankle in a protective boot, it is understood.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris said he was not sure yet sure the extent of the problem: “I don’t know exactly. We will get a diagnosis tomorrow. I don’t know but hopefully it is not serious.”

Sunderland’s midfield options would be left stretched if Rigg were to miss any of the upcoming league fixtures, with Alan Browne not set to return until January. While summer signing Salis Abdul Samed is edging closer to a full debut, he is yet to resume full training and the club have been insistent that they will not rush him back to action having now spent five months on the sidelines.

Adil Aouchiche would appear to be next in line were Rigg to miss the trip to Stoke City on Sunday, though Aaron Connolly did play as a number ten against Millwall earlier this season and scored while doing so.