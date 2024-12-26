Harry Leonard’s late equaliser denied Sunderland yet another remarkable comeback victory at Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

Goals from Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor spun the contest on its head after Yuki Ohashi had given Blackburn Rovers a deserved half-time lead, but Leonard’s goal meant the two teams shared the points in an enthralling contest.

Sunderland came into the game in strong form but Blackburn started the better, organised in their press and decisive on the counter. John Eustace’s decision to bring Tyrhys Dolan into the fold proved inspired, the Black Cats unable to pick up his movement when he drifted infield. When the hosts found him, he had space to drive at goal.

He should have put Blackburn ahead when he picked up the ball and nutmegged Dennis Cirkin, blazing his effort over the bar from inside the box.

The hosts didn’t have to wait long for their opener nevertheless, Dolan again finding space and teeing up Lewis Baker on the overlap. His effort was deflected into the six-yard box, where Yuki Ohashi converted from close range. It should have been two when Ohashi burst through on goal within minutes, but Beck was unable to make a strong connection when he met the striker’s pass.

Though the chances slowed for Blackburn and Sunderland began to see a lot more of the ball in advanced areas, chances for the visitors were few and far between. The closest they came to scoring was when a loose ball bounced around the Blackburn box, Dom Hyam fortunate that his wild clearance flew not far wide the far post.

Dan Neil had created some space with some excellent passes in midfield, but Blackburn were worth their lead at the break.

It says much about this Sunderland side that despite all that, they were ahead within ten minutes of the restart. Blackburn’s press misfired for the first time and Rigg won his header, allowing Roberts to get free down the right. Neil overlapped and his low cross was met by Isidor and though Pears blocked well, Rigg had continued his run and drove home a low effort on his weaker foot.

Neil then trapped a loose ball and set Roberts free with an ambitious switch, the winger open to drive to the byline. His low cross when then audaciously backheeled into the far corner by Isidor, sending the 7,577-strong away end into delirium.

Sunderland were rampant and should have extended their lead, Mepham and Rigg both missing headers from close range. The Black Cats were left to rue that profligacy in the end, Blackburn equalising when the visitors were unable to clear a cross to the back post. The ball fell for substitute Harry Leonard, who fired home the equaliser.

There was still time for Sunderland to work another big chance in a breathless end to the game, Mayenda racing clear from a Blackburn corner but delaying the shot too long and allowing Pears to block.

The home goalkeeper then saved well from Roberts and palmed the ball away from danger to protect a point for his side.

1 . Anthony Patterson Not much he could do about either goal, of which were close-range finishes emphatically taken. 6

2 . Trai Hume Wasn't able to get forward too often and defended fairly well down his flank in the main, though there were one or two uncertain moments in the second half. 6

3 . Chris Mepham Had an uncharacteristically sloppy first half in possession in particular but came through some big interventions in the second, with one huge block denying Makhtar Gueye a certain equaliser. 6

4 . Luke O'Nien Had a strong game in the main with some important interventions late on, but Sunderland just couldn't hold onto their lead. 6