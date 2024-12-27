Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Frenchman has thanked Sunderland fans for their support at Ewood Park on Boxing Day

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has thanked fans for their faith during the striker’s recent goalless run.

The Frenchman netted Sunderland’s second goal at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Boxing Day as Régis Le Bris’ side were held to a draw after taking a 2-1 lead in the second-half following a poor opening 45 minutes.

The back-heeled finish marked Isidor’s first goal in eight games and ended a seven-game barron run dating back to the Coventry City game at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of November, which also coincidently finished 2-2.

“It's difficult to be happy today because we started the game difficultly,” Isidor said after the game. “We took a goal in the first half, then we reacted as we knew how to do it with the 2-1. And then it's really difficult to accept to take a goal again in the last ten minutes. It's a controversial result, but today we're happy because we gave emotion to the fans. That's the most important thing. We would have preferred to give them the win, but it was a tough game.

“I was waiting for that. Seven games was a long period, but today I'm really happy to score, to go back on the scoresheet. The gaffer gave me a lot of confidence. My teammates were also pushing me every time in training. Also about the fans, they were saying to me every time, you will score, you will score. It's given me a lot of confidence and to not drop my head down. But today I'm really happy to score. A little bit not happy to give the win, because I would love to give the winner, but it's okay. I'm still happy to score and to help the team to take points.“

The draw against Blackburn Rovers took Sunderland’s record to 11 points from their last five games (three wins and two draws) with all of the Black Cats’ recent points coming from losing positions. The Wearsiders have also lost just one game in their last 16 in the Championship.

Isidor added: “We're happy to continue our series unbeaten but the most important thing is the win and we know where we want to go. We know where we want to finish also, so we cannot be satisfied with one point. We want to win every game because we are Sunderland. We need to win every game. It's still good to be unbeaten, but we want more.

“It was my first Boxing Day game and when I came on the pitch I was just like, ‘Oh my God’. It was amazing.I never saw so many supporters for away games. But we know that we have the best supporters in England. I don't know if I can say that, but in the North East for sure. It was just amazing and I want to thank them for coming to that game, to give us every time the support we need. Thank them, but a little bit sad that we didn't give them the win for Christmas.”

Sunderland are next in action against Stoke City on the 29th of December with Le Bris’ side set to hit the road for another away game before their return to the Stadium of Light against Sheffield United on the 1st of January.

"Stoke, we played them a couple of weeks ago," Isidor added."It will be a tough game, we know them, they build really difficult. But the objective will still be the same, bring back the three points to Sunderland and continue our way.