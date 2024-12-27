Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in the ex-Leeds United and Rangers man

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Sunderland target Glen Kamara may already have dropped a significant hint about his transfer ambitions, or lack thereof, ahead of the January window.

The Stade Rennais midfielder has emerged as a potential loan option for the Black Cats over the festive period, with Jeunes Footeux suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ side are currently tracking former the Rangers and Leeds United man ahead of a prospective temporary agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Kamara only signed for Stade Rennais over the summer, and has since gone on to feature in all but two of their Ligue 1 matches to date, starting eight times and coming on from the bench on five other occasions.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And despite, these newly-emerging links between the Finland international and the Stadium of Light, Kamara himself has made no suggestion that he would be keen on sealing an exit from the French top flight this winter. Indeed, in an interview with GiveMeSport last month, he even went as far as stating that Stade Rennais’ aspirations of qualifying for Europe over the coming months had been a deciding factor in convincing him to leave previous club Leeds in the first place - an admission that does little to aid Sunderland’s cause.

He said: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be. If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara also went on to emphasise just how quickly he had found his footing in France, adding: "We have a really good squad. The staff are doing everything to help us and we can have a strong season. I have only played in a few Ligue 1 games, but it’s fast-paced and a high standard. I think people underestimate Ligue 1. It’s quite technical and a tough league. There’s a lot of big players and clubs.

"I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player."