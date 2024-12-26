Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news ahead of the January window and Sunderland’s clash against Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship on Boxing Day with the winter transfer window just five days from opening.

Régis Le Bris’ side come into the fixture having taken 10 points from their last four games - and all from losing positions against Soke City, Bristol City, Norwich City and Swansea City.

However, Sunderland have been linked with several transfer deals ahead of the game. Here, we take a look at the main stories that you may have missed:

Cats linked with Kamara

Reports in France have claimed that Sunderland are considering recruiting a defensive midfielder during the winter transfer window, particularly due to the uncertainty surrounding Salis Abdul Samed, who has not yet played for the club since arriving on Wearside during last summer’s window due to several ongoing injury issues.

Football website Jeunes Footeux have claimed that Sunderland are currently tracking former Rangers and Leeds United man Glenn Kamara. Their reports states that the Black Cats are looking at a loan for the Stade Rennais player.

Sunderland target striker

Sunderland are also being linked with a move for Halmstads BK striker Yannick Agnero

Football outlet 225foot (via Roker Report) are reporting that several clubs are watching the player but that Sunderland are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old The attacker only signed for the club last summer from FC Nordsjælland after a trial period.

Brighton attacker linked with Sunderland

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson continues to be touted for a potential January loan exit, with Sunderland among the clubs mentioned as prospective suitors.

The Irishman is widely recognised as one of the most precocious young attacking talents in the Premier League, but has struggled for consistent game time so far this season, and has been limited to just 215 minutes of top flight action, scoring only once.

It is within this context that several outlets, including The Telegraph, have suggested he could be allowed to depart the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis in the new year. To that end, Sunderland have been name-checked as admirers, as have Leeds United and Celtic.