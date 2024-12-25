EFL confirm official decision ahead of Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EFL have announced their team of officials that will oversee Sunderland's visit to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face a significant test of their promotion credentials when they continue their festive fixture programme with a trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

The Black Cats will head to Ewood Park in good heart after their unbeaten run was stretched to four games by back-to-back wins against Swansea City and Norwich City over the last fortnight. Regis Le Bris’ side are also looking to preserve the third best away record in the Championship against the former Premier League champions after losing just three on their 11 games on the road during the first half of the league season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one place separates Sunderland and their hosts ahead of the game - although the Black Cats do have the benefit of hold a six-point advantage on Rovers, meaning they will remain in fourth place in the table if they can avoid defeat against a home that have won seven of their ten games on their home patch this season.

The EFL have confirmed a high-profile official for a game that could prove integral in the race for promotion into the Premier League after they named Robert Madley as the referee for the game. The 39-year-old took charge of his first top flight fixture just over a decade ago when he sent off three players during a game between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. His performances led to the Wakefield-born whistler being promoted to the Select Group Referee panel just months later - but quit officiating in England in August 2018 after revealing he was sacked for filming a video in which he appeared to mock a disabled person.

Madley returned to top flight refereeing in October 2022 and has already officiated two Sunderland games so far this season. He was the man in the middle when a Wilson Isidor goal gave Le Bris’ side a narrow win at Hull City in October before taking charge of last month’s goalless home draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Blake Antrobus and George Byrne have been named as Madley’s assistants for the game and Ross Joyce will conduct fourth official duties.