Chris Rigg 'gutted' for Sunderland teammate after injury setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland sensation has been speaking about teammate Tommy Watson.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has admitted that he is “gutted” for fellow teenager Tommy Watson following his recent injury setback.

The winger was called upon to deputise for the absent Romaine Mundle last month, and impressed immensely during his run in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI, culminating in a match-winning brace against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson would go on to sustain an injury in his next outing, however, and is expected to be sidelined for around two months as a consequence. And following his emergence on Wearside, Rigg has admitted that he was disappointed for his teammate.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team, he said: “I think the academy is really, really important for us - as you can see with, Tommy and myself. Obviously, Tommy showed him what he could do the other day, and I'm gutted for him, really, because of his injury. But you've still got, the likes of Dan [Neil] and Patto [Anthony Patterson] who have come through. And the likes of Jobe [Bellingham] - he's still young. So, yeah, I think the academy has played a really big part in how it's gone [so far this season].”

Rigg also took some time to reflect on his own recent success on Wearside, but has insisted that he is still not getting ahead of himself with regards to Sunderland’s promotion hopes. He added: “It's been a good year so far, but we're not done, of course. I did say at the start of the season that I wanted to cement my place in the squad, and I think I have, obviously, due to injuries and stuff, but I think I've took my chance well, and I can only praise the gaffer and the coach and stuff for believing in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not done. We've still got a lot of important games coming up, obviously, over the festive period, and onto next year where the games really, really matter. So, yeah, just trying to keep on and improve, really.”