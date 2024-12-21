Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £30m-rated teenager continues to be the subject of transfer speculation ahead of the January window

Sunderland will not entertain bids for highly-rated 17-year-old Chris Rigg during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Several high-profile clubs have been linked with a move for the £30million-rated midfielder with Manchester United continually linked with a deal alongside Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Echo has previously reported that the player has no interest in leaving Sunderland during the upcoming January transfer window, with the Academy of Light graduate currently one of the first names on head coach Régis Le Bris’ teamsheet in the Championship.

However, despite news of Rigg’s desire to stay at Sunderland, reports of interest from other clubs have continued to surface. The Black Cats, however, are “not interested” in sanctioning a move to Old Trafford during the upcoming winter window. That’s according to GiveMeSport.

Their report adds: “Manchester United are set to miss out on acquiring Rigg next month, according to GMS sources, as Sunderland are not entertaining the possibility of cashing in due to fears of the departure potentially derailing their season and ending hopes of returning to the Premier League.”

Sources recently told The Echo that Rigg remains happy playing for the Wearsiders as things stand and is motivated to help continue the club’s upward trajectory. Sources have also strongly hinted that Rigg has no interest in leaving the club during the January transfer trading period, with his development on track under Le Bris in the Championship. Rigg signed a new three-year deal at Sunderland last summer, leaving the club in a strong position.