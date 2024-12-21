Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland stalwart has been linked with a transfer move to the Premier League ahead of January

Several clubs in the Premier League are reportedly interested in Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international joined the Black Cats from Arsenal in July 2022 and signed a new deal at the Academy of Light last summer amid links to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Ballard’s contract will now run until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Despite this, however, TBR Football claims that Wolves are “pushing” for a possible deal for Ballard ahead of the January transfer window. Their report also claims that Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also showing interest with Newcastle United having also sent scouts to watch the player.

Ballard played 43 times for Sunderland last season and is widely thought of as one of the top defenders in the Championship. Niggling injuries have limited the centre-back to 11 league appearances from 21 this season amid competition from the likes of Luke O’Nien, Chris Mepham and Aji Alese in the heart of defence.

“Sunderland gave me the opportunity to come and play in the Championship and I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. When they came forward to talk about a new deal, it was the only thing I wanted to do, so I’m delighted to have signed it. I’m now looking forward to the season,” he told the club website after signing his new deal last summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are all really pleased with Dan’s progress throughout the past two seasons, and he has become an important player in our dressing room. The level of his performances and his potential to improve further are clear, and it’s a great endorsement of all the work happening behind the scenes that a player of Dan’s calibre has reiterated his commitment to our club.”