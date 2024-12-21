Niall Quinn visits Sunderland Royal Hospital children's centre ahead of Norwich game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SAFC legend Niall Quinn paid a visit to the hospital children’s centre named in his honour ahead of Sunderland vs Norwich.

The much-loved former Sunderland player, chairman and manager paid a visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital, which is home to the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre (NQCC), as it marked 20 years since opening.

A signed and retro top was presented by Niall Quinn during his visit to the NQCC. | NHS

The centre has been used for in-patient appointments for young people since 2004.

It was funded with half of the £1million raised through Niall’s testimonial match at the Stadium of Light between SAFC and the Republic of Ireland in May 2002.

The NHS added a further £250,000 to the funds to build the centre.

Speaking during his visit, the Republic of Ireland international said: “I’m delighted because I’ve been able to find out about all the work the staff have done and the success of the place.

Niall Quinn presenting a signed SAFC top to STSFT Chief Executive Ken Bremner MBE during the former Black Cat's visit to the NQCC. | NHS

“To be told that 400,000 kids have come through the doors in that time and been treated is unbelievable.

“It gives me a great chance to pay tribute to the real people who deserve the credit after 20 years.

“Looking back 22 years ago and to think of all those people who came to the game, paid for the tickets and made things like this happen, is great.

“Meeting some of the children and their families and then the staff is a good feeling and just amazing.”

The NQCC offers access to child-friendly consultation rooms, helping care for children with respiratory conditions, allergies, heart problems, diabetes and epilepsy, and those with neuro-disability or have a gastroenterology concerns.

The centre also treats those with issues with their endocrine system, which is in charge of hormones in the body.

Niall Quinn signing a retro SAFC shirt during his visit to the NQCC. | NHS

The centre welcomes around 20,000 patients for their appointments on average each year, so around 400,000 over its two decades.

Niall visited the centre to officially open it in August 2004 alongside his wife Gillian and their two children.

On his return today, he was met by Ken Bremner MBE, who is Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT).

A mam and her son get a selfie with Niall Quinn and NQCC staff. | NHS

Niall was able to chat to staff and patients at the centre, including a number who were on hand when it opened. He was accompanied by Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer David Bruce and other club representatives on his visit.

Niall presented the centre with a signed Sunderland AFC top with 9 on the back – his squad number - to mark the anniversary year.

He then visited patients at the hospital’s specialist Alexandra Centre which helps keep people, especially those who have dementia and delirium, active during their stay on its wards.

Ken said: “It has been a delight to welcome back Niall for a look around the children’s centre while he’s been back in the region.

“It was a great opportunity for us to mark two decades since it opened its doors thanks to his support. We remain grateful for that help.

“The centre was purpose-built for children in our care and its dedicated team welcomes hundreds of patients for their appointment and therapy every week.

“We thank him and other members of the club for taking the time out to visit us and see the difference our staff make every day for our patients.”

The remainder of the cash from Niall’s testimonial match went to support Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, in his home city of Dublin. He donated another £100,000 to a charity which helped street children in India.

The STS Charity now leads the way to support extras for staff and to help make patients’ stays in hospital a little bit better.

For more information about its work and how to donate, visit the STS Charity page on the Trust’s website - https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity

More details about the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre can be found on its page on the Trust’s website: https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/locations/niall-quinn-children-s-centre