Ex-Sunderland talisman leaves EFL coaching role just days after joining club - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Sunderland star Lee Cattermole has reportedly parted company with Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has left his coaching role with League One outfit Bristol Rovers just days after joining the club, according to reports.

The 36-year-old was unveiled at the Memorial Stadium on Thursday December 12th, with a club statement suggesting that his job would “focus on the development and implementation of set pieces”. Just four days later, however, the Gas were thrown into disarray when manager Matt Taylor was relieved of his duties in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was initially understood that Cattermole had assumed a co-interim role alongside Dave Horseman, but speculation emerged last week that he would instead leave the club - despite having only recently joined.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

A report from Bristol Live has since confirmed the news of Cattermole’s exit, adding: “Bristol Live are aware of speculation surrounding Cattermole's position at the club emerging earlier in the week and approached the club for comment. They are due to address the matter in due course”. The local outlet go on to state that the ex-Black Cat was never under consideration for the permanent managerial vacancy.

Speaking about his appointment earlier this month, Cattermole said: “I am delighted to join the coaching team at Bristol Rovers. Having spoken to the guys here and [Rovers Director of Football and former Boro defender] George Friend, I very quickly got excited about the project being developed here at the club. Everything I’ve heard about Bristol Rovers tells me it’s an exciting time to be part of things here, and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of his own playing career, Cattermole spent a decade with Sunderland, registering 262 appearances across all competitions and scoring 10 goals in the process. After leaving the Stadium of Light, he moved to Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo before hanging up his boots in 2020. Since then, Cattermole has worked with boyhood club Middlesbrough, and was appointed U18s lead coach in January 2022.