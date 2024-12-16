The former Sunderland and Middlesbrough player has endured a whirlwind three days at the EFL club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole is Bristol Rovers’s joint interim first-team manager after the sacking of Matt Taylor.

The news comes only three days after the ex-Wigan and Middlesbrough midfielder was appointed to a first-team coaching role at the League One club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old spent a decade at the Stadium of Light between 2009 and 2019, registering 262 appearances across all competitions and scoring 10 goals in the process. After leaving the Black Cats, the North East-born man moved to Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo before calling time on his playing career in 2020.

Since then, Cattermole has worked with boyhood club Middlesbrough and was appointed U18s lead coach in January 2022. He had initially joined Bristol Rovers as a first-team member of staff and was set to focus on the development and implementation of set pieces, according to a statement from the Gas.

However, after the sacking of Taylor by Bristol Rovers Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties alongside David Horseman. A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that Manager Matt Taylor and Assistant Manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first team duties.

“The Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers. David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the Club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”