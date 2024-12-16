Sunderland star Chris Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer speculation ahead of the window...

The transfer status of Sunderland star Chris Rigg is likely to dominate the headlines as we approach the January transfer window.

There has been much said and written about the 17-year-old England international youth prodigy in recent weeks, including reports suggesting that a bid of around £25million to £30million may force Sunderland’s hand during the winter.

Rigg, who assisted Jobe’s winning goal, as Sunderland fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Swansea City 3-2 in the Championship last weekend, now has four goal contributions and is being tracked by the likes of Real Madrid, Newcastle United Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and others.

However, The Echo learned last month that Chris Rigg has no interest in leaving the Black Cats during the January transfer window, despite the numerous reports surrounding the midfielder currently, which are being driven primarily by other clubs’ interest in the player.

Rigg has cemented himself as a key player for new head coach Régis Le Bris and has made 20 appearances in the Championship already this campaign, scoring three goals from midfield. Rigg had the opportunity to leave Sunderland last summer amid interest and offers from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and others but opted to stay with the Black Cats able to offer the highly-rated teenager a chance to shine in the EFL by playing regular football.

Sources have reiterated that Rigg remains happy playing for the Wearsiders as things stand and is motivated to help continue the club’s upward trajectory. Sources have also strongly hinted that Rigg has no interest in leaving the club during the January transfer trading period, with his development on track under Le Bris in the Championship.

As previously stated, Rigg has been rated as worth around £30million, with Manchester United thought to be interested in a deal for the youngster. However, it is understood that Sunderland are highly unlikely to accept any deal during the winter window. Moreover, Rigg himself does not yet feel like he needs to move on having only just cemented himself as a first-team regular. Of course, a huge bit from a team like Real Madrid could test Sunderland’s resolve and turn the player’s head but for now, Rigg leaving this winter does not feel likely.