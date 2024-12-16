Sunderland are likely to sanction a number of departures for their fringe players in the January window

Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette look to have taken another step closer to a January exit from Sunderland after Régis Le Bris opted not to bring them back into the matchday squad at Swansea City.

Sunderland’s wide options were hampered even further this week after Tommy Watson picked up an ankle and knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for around two months. Le Bris opted to move Eliezer Mayenda out onto the left flank, a decision he has hinted he is likely to stick with over the festive period.

Despite playing regularly playing in the U21s over recent months, Ba and Bennette did not travel with Le Bris again naming young midfielder Harrison Jones on the bench. Young defender Zak Johnson was the additional member of the travelling party.

Explaining his decision after the game, Le Bris confirmed it was purely a tactical decision and reaffirmed that Adil Aouchiche is next in line for the position after his assist against Bristol City in midweek.

“It's just a question of choices,” Le Bris said.

“I think Eli needs time in this position, which is a new position for him. And then I had Adil on the bench to cover this position, so I felt I had the options I needed.”

Ian Poveda should also return to the matchday squad in the games ahead, having returned to full training last week. Le Bris said the winger should return to the squad ‘very quickly’.