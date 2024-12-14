Sunderland launched a stunning comeback at Swansea City to seal three crucial points in their battle for promotion.

The Black Cats had fallen two goals down inside 20 minutes in South Wales but a much-improved display after the break yielded a win with goals from Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham.

The Black Cats made the worst possible start when the hosts were able to recycle a corner just five minutes into the game. Matt Grimes put the ball back in the box and Dan Ballard challenged, the ball flying high into the air. Inexplicably, goalkeeper and back four watched on as the ball dropped, leaving Zan Vipotnik to hammer home a volley from a matter of yards.

Sunderland almost fell two behind when Swansea swept forward again minutes later, Patterson doing well to get down low to his left and turn Grimes’s effort wide. The visitors simply weren’t at the races and fell two behind when slack play gave Swansea the ball back on the edge of the box and forced Jobe Bellingam into a foul. Liam Cullen did the rest, stepping up and curled a superb free kick in off the underside of the bar.

Sunderland were given a surprise lifeline around ten minutes later when Patrick Roberts won a free kick, whipped into the heart of the box by Trai Hume and met well by Ballard, who stooped low to force a header over the line.

The hosts continued to do most of the running, and will have been left frustrated that they only had a one-goal advantage to show for their efforts at the break. Sunderland had been lacklustre.

There were signs of improvement after the break, Isidor going close when he gathered a long pass from Mepham and drove his effort into the side netting under pressure from Darling.

The Black Cats were gradually beginning to dominate the contest, winning most of the second balls and pushing Swansea back towards their own goal. All the same it took a stunning strike to level the scores, Dan Neil pouncing on a loose ball and carrying it right to the edge of the area before smashing an effort beyond Vigouroux. It was a stunning strike, and Sunderland were rewarded for their desire to go and win it just moments later. Nice play down the right saw Rigg play a perfect low pass into the heart of the box, where Jobe Bellingham smashed home from a matter of yards.

In truth Sunderland continued to create the better chances as they finished the game well on top, Mayenda twice going close as the visitors held on to the win with relative ease.

1 . Anthony Patterson Beaten by an excellent free kick for the second goal. Had to come and claim the loose ball for the first, even if he could fairly argue that his defence should have dealt with it. 5

2 . Trai Hume Clipped in a nice free kick for Ballard's goal. Lost the ball in dangerous areas once or twice but generally steady enough across the game. 6

3 . Dan Ballard Overcame a rocky start to show good desire to head in the crucial first Sunderland goal. Hopefully the first of a few this season. Grew into it. 7

4 . Chris Mepham Played some nice passes forward for Isidor and dominated the second half defensively after a sluggish team effort in the first. 6