Ian Poveda is nearing a return to action for Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much faith would you be willing to put in one, singular 90 minute performance from a footballer? The answer, I suppose, depends on how desperate you are. For Sunderland, currently operating like a lame duck, with just the one fully operational wing, you suspect that those levels of desperation could begin to creep ever skyward as the next few weeks drag on.

The situation is simple and a little grim. First, the revelatory Romaine Mundle fell foul to injury against Coventry City early last month. Then, in a staggeringly cruel twist of fate, his replacement, the emerging Tommy Watson, was also ruled out for around eight weeks just days after his coming of age brace against Stoke City in early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, Sunderland were left looking threadbare to the point of near-dysfunction out on the left flank. In subsequent performances, Eliezer Mayenda has done an admirable job of plugging the vacuum, but for all of his promise, he is still a raw talent very much learning a new position on the fly.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And then came a glimpse of the forgotten man. Ian Poveda has registered just 44 minutes of Championship football since completing a free transfer to the Stadium of Light over the summer, and has largely been beset by exactly the kind of niggling injury woes that many on Wearside were hoping the winger had managed to put behind him for good. The 24-year-old latest stint on the treatment table has endured since the beginning of October, but in a timely boost, he was photographed in full training earlier this week, and according to Regis Le Bris, is “in good shape”, heading into this weekend’s clash with Norwich City.

“Sometimes you just need time to find the connection with the project and club”, the Frenchman added. “Ian is now in a really good place. He's not ready to play a full game but can be a sub and help us in short spells in games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, accepted wisdom would dictate that Poveda’s comeback does not immediately solve Sunderland’s left-sided conundrum in one fell swoop. For one thing, he was ostensibly signed as cover and competition for Patrick Roberts out on the right. For another, he is predominantly left-footed, and the Black Cats under Le Bris do seemingly prefer - and perform better with - inverted wingers.

But again, I’ll ask the question, how much faith would you be willing to put in a single 90 minute performance from a footballer? Because, you see, nestled away in Poveda’s back catalogue is one particular match-winning turn that came from a rare posting out on the left.

It was November 2021, and Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, still smarting from a 7-0 midweek humbling at the hands of a rampant Fulham, made four changes ahead of a thorny clash with Sheffield United at Ewood Park. Within two minutes, they were a goal behind. And then, out of nowhere, Poveda turned on the magic. By the trill of the final whistle, Rovers had ran out 3-1 victors, and the Colombian international had a goal and an assist to his name.

Speaking after that match, Mowbray said: “Poveda’s a wonderful talent and we could see that from the moment we looked into bringing him in. Having played under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, we expected the work rate and expected him to slot straight in. It’s taken a little while for him to acclimatise to the job but he looked a real threat against Sheffield United, scored a great goal and put some lovely passes through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As yet, Sunderland are still to see that version of Poveda at the Stadium of Light. It is hard to make an impact in a series of fleeting cameos that ultimately amount to less than one full half of football, after all. But with Mundle not expected back until the new year, Watson sidelined for longer still, and Mayenda essentially playing out of position, you suspect that a fully fit Poveda could be afforded a much more sustained opportunity to impress in weeks to come.

And while he would surely prefer his chance to come out on his favoured right wing, there is historical proof - shreds and shards of evidence from way back in the archives - to suggest that if called upon, he could do a very handy job on the opposite side of the pitch.