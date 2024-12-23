Sunderland remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League as the Championship season reaches its midway point.
It could be argued the Black Cats have already surpassed pre-season expectations under Regis Le Bris after he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer. The former Lorient boss has moulded an energetic and hardworking Sunderland side that have lost just three of their 22 league games so far this season and that total is only bettered by promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United.
With key festive fixtures against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and the Blades on the agenda for the next ten days, we will know a lot more about how realistic promotion into the top flight will be for Le Bris and his squad come the middle of next month. But what do the stats experts at OPTA say about Sunderland’s chances of returning to the Premier League? Let’s take a look...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.