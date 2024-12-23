Opta supercomputer reveals predicted finishes for Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield United and other promotion rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 20:00 GMT

The stats experts predict Sunderland’s chances of securing a return to the Premier League this season.

Sunderland remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League as the Championship season reaches its midway point.

It could be argued the Black Cats have already surpassed pre-season expectations under Regis Le Bris after he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer. The former Lorient boss has moulded an energetic and hardworking Sunderland side that have lost just three of their 22 league games so far this season and that total is only bettered by promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United.

With key festive fixtures against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and the Blades on the agenda for the next ten days, we will know a lot more about how realistic promotion into the top flight will be for Le Bris and his squad come the middle of next month. But what do the stats experts at OPTA say about Sunderland’s chances of returning to the Premier League? Let’s take a look...

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40

1. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40 | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44

2. Luton Town

Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 | Getty Images Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47

3. Derby County

Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48

4. Cardiff City

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48 | Getty Images

