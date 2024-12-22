The crucial festive period is here and the coming weeks could well define the remainder of what has already been an exciting season for Sunderland.

Following his appointment as Black Cats head coach during the summer, Regis Le Bris has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive opening to his reign after his side lost just three of their Championship fixtures so far this season. Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Norwich City ensured Sunderland will head into Christmas sat in fourth place in the table and they sit just two points adrift of the automatic promotion place and have the benefit of a nine-point advantage on the clubs sat outside of the play-off spots.

The Black Cats will actually face three of their promotion rivals in their next five league fixtures - but how does the coming three weeks look for the other clubs in contention for a place in the Premier League next season?

1 . 1st: Sheffield United (48 points) Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Burnley H 29/12 West Bromwich Albion H 1/1 Sunderland A 4/1 Watford A 18/1 Norwich City H

2 . 2nd: Leeds United (45 points) Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Stoke City A 29/12 Derby County A 1/1 Blackburn Rovers H 4/1 Hull City A 19/1 Sheffield Wednesday H

3 . 3rd: Burnley (44 points) Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Sheffield United A 29/12 Middlesbrough A 1/1 Stoke City H 4/1 Blackburn Rovers A 17/1 Sunderland H