Sunderland's next five fixtures compared to Leeds, Boro, Sheffield United and other promotion rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 20:00 GMT

How does the next three weeks look for Sunderland and their fellow promotion contenders?

The crucial festive period is here and the coming weeks could well define the remainder of what has already been an exciting season for Sunderland.

Following his appointment as Black Cats head coach during the summer, Regis Le Bris has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive opening to his reign after his side lost just three of their Championship fixtures so far this season. Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Norwich City ensured Sunderland will head into Christmas sat in fourth place in the table and they sit just two points adrift of the automatic promotion place and have the benefit of a nine-point advantage on the clubs sat outside of the play-off spots.

The Black Cats will actually face three of their promotion rivals in their next five league fixtures - but how does the coming three weeks look for the other clubs in contention for a place in the Premier League next season?

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Burnley H 29/12 West Bromwich Albion H 1/1 Sunderland A 4/1 Watford A 18/1 Norwich City H

1. 1st: Sheffield United (48 points)

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Burnley H 29/12 West Bromwich Albion H 1/1 Sunderland A 4/1 Watford A 18/1 Norwich City H | Getty Images

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Stoke City A 29/12 Derby County A 1/1 Blackburn Rovers H 4/1 Hull City A 19/1 Sheffield Wednesday H

2. 2nd: Leeds United (45 points)

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Stoke City A 29/12 Derby County A 1/1 Blackburn Rovers H 4/1 Hull City A 19/1 Sheffield Wednesday H | Getty Images

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Sheffield United A 29/12 Middlesbrough A 1/1 Stoke City H 4/1 Blackburn Rovers A 17/1 Sunderland H

3. 3rd: Burnley (44 points)

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Sheffield United A 29/12 Middlesbrough A 1/1 Stoke City H 4/1 Blackburn Rovers A 17/1 Sunderland H | Getty Images

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Sunderland H 29/12 Hull City H 1/1 Leeds United A 4/1 Burnley H 15/1 Portsmouth H

4. 5th: Blackburn Rovers (37 points)

Next five league fixtures: 26/12 Sunderland H 29/12 Hull City H 1/1 Leeds United A 4/1 Burnley H 15/1 Portsmouth H | Getty Images

