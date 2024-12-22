Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland came from behind to defeat Norwich City on Saturday

Sunderland completed yet another comeback in their final home game of the year to battle past an impressive Norwich City side.

Jobe Bellingham’s second winning goal in as many games proved the difference, coming moments after Jose Cordoba had been shown a second yellow card. Dan Ballard had earlier equalised after Anis Slimane’s first-half goal.

Here, though, we take a look at the interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash against Norwich City:

Ian Poveda and Trai Hume on bench

Trai Hume had started every game so far this season when available but was replaced in the starting XI by O’Nien. Hume then replaced O’Nien midway through the second half as Sunderland again came from behind to secure three Championship points on Saturday.

After the game, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that Hume had been ill during the week. “Trai was ill this week, so that was why I made that decision,” Le Bris said afterwards. Sunderland were also boosted by the return to the bench from injury of summer signing Ian Poveda, who was an unused substitute during the clash.

Borja Sainz ruffles feathers and inspires Sunderland

The antics of Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz at the Stadium of Light will likely be talked about for some time.

The Spaniard was a menace during the game and caused Sunderland some problems with his pace. However, the 15-goal striker also revealed a nastier and slightly annoying side to his game. Indeed, Sainz was quick to throw himself to the floor several times, which infuriated the home crowd.

Sainz also had a coming together with O’Nien in the 30th minute. The Sunderland man had the ball and turned with Sainz right behind him. O’Nien’s flailing arm caught Sainz lightly in the face and the Norwich man made the most of it by going down softly, much to the annoyance of those of a Wearside persuasion. Sunderland supporters in the stadium chanted “cheat” at Sainz following the incident.

The antics didn’t stop there, though, after O’Nien was booked for a push to Sainz’s chest nine minutes later, with the Norwich City man once again making the most of the contact. After the half-time break, there was even a coming together between Le Bris and Sainz on the touchline, with Sunderland’s head coach visibly annoyed at Sainz for pushing past him to take a quick throw.

However, far from being detrimental, Sainz’s antics appeared to galvanise Sunderland fans and players alike, with Le Bris’ men taking their game to another level after the clash with their head coach on the touchline. Ballard had already equalised by the point but Sunderland pushed on for the winner after Jose Cordoba’s red card.

And that winner game from Jobe Bellingham in the 72nd minute and just 180 seconds after Cordoba had been sent off for a second bookable offence. After the goal, centre-back Chris Mepham went straight up to the aforementioned trouble-maker Sainz to celebrate in his face, much to the delight of Sunderland fans. There is a genuine argument to say that Sainz’s actions against the Black Cats helped push the play-off contenders to another level during the game.

Régis Le Bris in-game tactical tweak

Interestingly during the game, Le Bris opted to switch around Eliezer Mayenda and Patrick Roberts.

Roberts had initially started on the right-hand side of Sunderland’s attack but was moved over to the right, with Mayenda also switching flanks. The move appeared to pay off, with Mayenda putting the ball in for Ballard’s equaliser straight after the break.

Niall Quinn returns to the Stadium of Light

It was lovely to see Sunderland legend Niall Quinn return to the Stadium of Light at half-time against Norwich City on Saturday.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been in town this week and visited the Academy of Light ahead of the clash against the Canaries in the Championship. With the Black Cats’ 1-0 down at half-time, Quinn was presented to the crowd and received a typically warm reaction from the Wearside faithful.

The former Sunderland player, manager and chairman produced a rallying cry to fans in the stadium and explained that he felt that Le Bris’ side were unlucky to be a goal down. Quinn also lifted the mood with an amusing anecdote about Paul Thirlwell keeping Dennis Wise in his back pocket during that famous win against Chelsea at home back in 1999.

Quinn also told fans that the atmosphere at the club under co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus at the Academy of Light is good, and he was blown away by some of the things that have been implemented at Sunderland’s training ground, wishing aloud that he could have enacted similar during his time as chairman.

All in all, it felt like Quinn provided a much-needed boost to everyone at the Stadium of Light during the half-time interval with some fans relaying to The Echo that the former striker had tears in his eyes while leaving the pitch such was the warm reception to him.