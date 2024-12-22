Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland came from behind for the fourth game in a row to win against Norwich City on Saturday

Luke O’Nien has revealed the key tweak against Norwich City at half-time which allowed his team to turn the game around.

The 30-year-old started the game at right-back with normal first-choice Trai Hume suffering from a mild illness and only fit enough for the bench. Sunderland went a goal down in the opening 45 minutes and were forced to adjust during half-time.

Speaking after the game O’Nien revealed that Sunderland changed to be more aggressive after their half-time discussions but also concluded that his side were helped by the wind at the Stadium of Light, which was blowing up towards Norwich City’s goal in the second half.

“Listen, the way we play, there's never sometimes it can feel like you need to change a lot, but it's little tweaks here and there, like you're talking five yards with different people,” O’Nien said after the game. “There was a couple of changes that we did, we went slightly more aggressive in the press. I think the momentum of, you know, the wind was pushing towards their goal, so it was equally played apart.

“We made a couple of changes and, not massively, but I thought we were quite dominant in the second half, thought we had a lot of momentum and, yeah, it was a good second half for us. I can't actually remember previous games, so I don't know how many we've drawn, how many we've won, to be honest with you. It's just game by game, it's a game-by-game.”

Sunderland turned the game around with a goal from Dan Ballard straight after the half-time break, and a winner from Jobe Bellingham towards the end of the clash. The win means Régis Le Bris’ side have now picked up 10 points from their last four games - and all from losing positions after falling behind against Stoke City, Bristol City, Swansea City and Norwich City.

“We have a game plan, we try to execute it. If we don't, we come away, we look at it and we look to move on and improve,” O’Nien added. I don't look back at the results and count them or store them. The team's just got to keep moving forward. Even with the wins today, we win, but enjoy it tonight, but come tomorrow, the game's in the past.

“We've got to get better as a team and we will do that. The next game is the most important. I don't really store and look at previous games. I can't even remember. The kids are running me ragged. But, yeah, it's important that we keep moving forward as a team, even the teams where at times we don't play well, that's the most important. Momentum is important. We've built that at home and we've just got to keep that going.”

Sunderland are next in action against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship on Boxing Day with Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium following on the 29th before Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day.