Régis Le Bris explains Trai Hume decision as Sunderland monitor new injury scare after Norwich City win
Trai Hume will be in contention to return to Sunderland’s starting XI on Boxing Day after Régis Le Bris confirmed illness had been the reason for him dropping to the bench on Saturday.
Hume has started every game so far this season when available but was replaced in the starting XI by Luke O’Nien. Hume then replaced O’Nien midway through the second half as Sunderland again came from behind to secure three Championship points on Saturday.
“Trai was ill this week, so that was why I made that decision,” Le Bris said afterwards.
Sunderland will have to monitor Dan Ballard ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, after the central defender was substituted off with an apparent muscle problem in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Norwich City. Le Bris is not yet sure at this stage whether there is an injury or whether it was merely cramp.
“I don't know at the moment with Dan, we'll see tomorrow exactly what has happened,” Le Bris said.
