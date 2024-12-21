Live

Sunderland v Norwich City: Highlights and reaction as Jobe Bellingham completes turnaround

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Sunderland face Norwich City in their final home fixture of the calendar year on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland are looking to end 2024 at the Stadium of Light on a high when they welcome Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

A brilliant comeback win at Swansea City consolidated their place in the promotion race and they’ll be looking to build on that momentum this afternoon. Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon below, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off...

Sunderland v Norwich City LIVE

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:37 BST

Le Bris on Hume decision

Trai has been ill this week

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:37 BST

Le Bris reaction

It was another tough game because our opponent today played well. We expected that. The way they can defend, press, build. This was a good challenge for us.

It was a game with many mistakes from both opponents.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:22 BST

Ratings are in

Agree?

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 17:21 BST

Goodness that was hard work. Always felt like the ref was going to be the difference there - one of the worst performances I've seen in a long time. Thankfully, it was Sunderland who got the break. Don't think they played well, to be honest, but a good quality to win regardless. Liked Mayenda's display

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

FULL TIME

Another massive win.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

So close

Nice work from Aouchiche and Gunn, who doesn’t know too much about it, blocks Mayenda’s effort. Roberts can’t get to the follow up.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

Nice work from Aouchiche to kill some time in the corner. Sunderland have the ball with three minutes of added time left.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

SEVEN minutes added on

Can Sunderland hold their nerve?

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

Mayenda bursts through on goal, but Gunn blocks with his legs.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

After treatment, Dan Ballard is replaced by Leo Hjelde.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

Sunderland under a lot more pressure than they should be here. Five minutes plus added time to go.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

STUNNING SAVE

Ballard plays Sunderland into all kinds of trouble with a terrible pass.

Patterson does SUPERBLY to turn Barnes’s effort onto the post.

Doubt Sunderland sub. Alese and Aouchiche on for Isidor and Cirkin.

Mayenda through the middle.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

Another double Norwich sub

Ashley Barnes on for Shane Duffy.

Kellen Fisher on for Anis Slimane.

Very attacking subs. Norwich have done OK since the goal, Sunderland need to stay calm and find the space.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

Wicked cross into the back post and that’s superb defending from Hume to prevent Sainz from connecting.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Double Norwich sub

Chrisene and Sorensen on for Marcondes and Crnac.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

The turnaround is complete!

Free kick is lofted into the box and drops kindly Jobe. He spins away from the challenge and fires into the far corner.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL SUNDERLAND

JOBE BELLINGHAM

