Sunderland v Norwich City: Highlights and reaction as Jobe Bellingham completes turnaround
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are looking to end 2024 at the Stadium of Light on a high when they welcome Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
A brilliant comeback win at Swansea City consolidated their place in the promotion race and they’ll be looking to build on that momentum this afternoon. Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon below, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off...
Sunderland v Norwich City LIVE
Le Bris on Hume decision
Trai has been ill this week
Le Bris reaction
It was another tough game because our opponent today played well. We expected that. The way they can defend, press, build. This was a good challenge for us.
It was a game with many mistakes from both opponents.
Ratings are in
Agree?
Goodness that was hard work. Always felt like the ref was going to be the difference there - one of the worst performances I've seen in a long time. Thankfully, it was Sunderland who got the break. Don't think they played well, to be honest, but a good quality to win regardless. Liked Mayenda's display
FULL TIME
Another massive win.
So close
Nice work from Aouchiche and Gunn, who doesn’t know too much about it, blocks Mayenda’s effort. Roberts can’t get to the follow up.
Nice work from Aouchiche to kill some time in the corner. Sunderland have the ball with three minutes of added time left.
SEVEN minutes added on
Can Sunderland hold their nerve?
SEVEN minutes added on
Can Sunderland hold their nerve?
Mayenda bursts through on goal, but Gunn blocks with his legs.
After treatment, Dan Ballard is replaced by Leo Hjelde.
Sunderland under a lot more pressure than they should be here. Five minutes plus added time to go.
STUNNING SAVE
Ballard plays Sunderland into all kinds of trouble with a terrible pass.
Patterson does SUPERBLY to turn Barnes’s effort onto the post.
Doubt Sunderland sub. Alese and Aouchiche on for Isidor and Cirkin.
Mayenda through the middle.
Another double Norwich sub
Ashley Barnes on for Shane Duffy.
Kellen Fisher on for Anis Slimane.
Very attacking subs. Norwich have done OK since the goal, Sunderland need to stay calm and find the space.
Wicked cross into the back post and that’s superb defending from Hume to prevent Sainz from connecting.
Double Norwich sub
Chrisene and Sorensen on for Marcondes and Crnac.
The turnaround is complete!
Free kick is lofted into the box and drops kindly Jobe. He spins away from the challenge and fires into the far corner.
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL SUNDERLAND
JOBE BELLINGHAM
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.