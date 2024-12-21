Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland came from behind yet again to beat Norwich City at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris says he was left with a ‘balanced’ feeling after Sunderland’s latest comeback win but praised the character of his team.

Le Bris admitted his Sunderland side were short of their best against Norwich City and particularly throughout a challenging first half, but credited an honest half-time discussion as key to their turnaround. Goals from Dan Ballard and Jobe Bellingham secured the three points after Canaries defender Jose Cordoba was shown a second yellow card.

"It was a tough game because our opponent played well,” Le Bris said.

“We expected that from them because they are a good team, the way they defend, press and build. It was a good challenge for us, the scenario was a little bit strange - an unstable game with mistakes from both opponents. In the end, we found a solution to win.

"We had different periods in the game. Sometimes we showed a certain level of lucidity and then two, three seconds late we make a mistake to change the dynamic for 30 seconds, a minute, two minutes... So we still have a question of learning. So far the character of the team is very good. At half time we were not happy with how we played, this was very clear. We lacked quality to play the way we want to play but it was clear in our mind, so it was not searching for bad reasons. It was clear, it was about us and only us. We tried to do better in the second half and the character was there even if the weather, the conditions, the opponents created a lot of unstable situations.

"It's a balanced feeling because winning is very important and it's not always about tactics, it's a question sometimes of character. This is a good quality of our team. If you can combine good character with good quality, you can create something. But at least today we showed absolutely that we wanted to win."

Sunderland are back in action on Boxing Day when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.