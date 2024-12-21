Done deal - Fresh Sunderland transfer agreement confirmed and announced ahead of January window
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland defender Ben Crompton extended his loan with Tamworth.
The Black Cats’ under-21s team defeated Tamworth in the National League Cup earlier last month, with Crompton impressing against the fifth-tier side. The centre-back scored in the 5-1 victory in the newly-formed tournament with a cool finish.
Following the game, Tamworth contacted Sunderland regarding a loan, which was signed off on by all parties and led to the 20-year-old defender signing for the National League outfit on a one-month loan deal until January. However, Crompton has now extended his move.
A Tamworth statement read: “Tamworth Football Club are delighted to announce that Ben Crompton has extended his loan deal with the Lambs on a 1-month loan deal from @SunderlandAFC.”
On the initial deal in November, Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: "This loan provides an excellent opportunity for Ben to experience senior football at the National League level and take the next step in his journey.
“Having met some of the Tamworth staff when we faced them earlier in the week, we were impressed with their approach and ambition and believe Ben will have the chance to thrive in their environment."
Crompton has already made his first-team debut for Sunderland, featuring in an EFL Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra last season. So far this term, he has been named in two senior match day squads but has yet to record any minutes. Crompton, who signed for Sunderland from Shrewsbury Town, is under contract at the Academy of Light until the summer of 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.