Sunderland completed yet another comeback in their final home game of the year to battle past an impressive Norwich City side.

Jobe Bellingham’s second winning goal in as many games proved the difference, coming moments after Jose Cordoba had been shown a second yellow card. Dan Ballard had earlier equalised after Anis Slimane’s first-half goal.

Sunderland struggled to get their game going from the off amid extremely windy conditions, Norwich showing admirable bravery to play through the press and enjoying plenty of success doing so. Though clear chances were at a premium through the opening exchanges, the visitors were having the better of it and a couple of dangerous balls running just beyond a Norwich attacker were warning signs that the hosts didn’t heed.

Anthony Patterson made a superb stop to deny Emiliano Marcondes when the midfielder broke into the box, the goalkeeper getting down to his right to palm an effort wide of the far post. Patterson then had to make another strong save from the following corner, but the loose ball fell kindly for Anis Slimane who fired home from a matter of yards.

Sunderland improved thereafter and managed to get some dangerous balls into the box, but that they reached half time having failed to register a shot on target was a reflection of a first half in which they had ultimately been outplayed.

They worked their first shot on target just minutes after the break and it proved to be the equaliser, a set piece worked well to the back post where Dennis Cirkin rose highest. His ball across goal was just beyond Isidor but ran kindly for Mayenda, whose inch perfect ball back into the six-yard box was headed powerfully home by Dan Ballard.

A scrappy game then swung from end to end, neither side finding the quality to capitalise in the swirling conditions. One theme throughout, as it had been through the first half, was an erratic refereeing performance with yellow cards shown liberally.

That always felt like it could be a key factor and so it proved, Jose Cordoba shown a second yellow for a high boot moments after Isidor had blazed over the bar after streaking through on goal. The resulting free kick was floated into the box and fell kindly for Jobe, who showed excellent composure to spin away from a sliding challenge and fire into the far corner.

The closing stages were perhaps not as comfortable as they ought to have been, Patterson having to turn an effort onto the post from Ashley Barnes after Sunderland gave the ball away close to their own goal.

The hosts steadied and saw it out well from there, Gunn making one good stop to deny the impressive Eliezer Mayenda a deserved goal.

1 . Anthony Patterson A strange game. A fine save before Norwich's opener and a quite brilliant one to deny Ashley Barnes late on, turning his effort onto the post. Had some tricky moments nevertheless. 6

2 . Luke O'Nien A solid enough performance at right back but wasn't able to get into the final third much and probably wise to bring him off on a yellow card in a very open second half. 6

3 . Chris Mepham His awareness was very important in a first half where Sunderland often struggled against a good opponent. Forward passing not as effective as usual in the swirling winds. 6

4 . Dan Ballard Took his goal very well, a header from close range that left Gunn with no chance. Won a lot of duels but lost the ball in dangerous areas at times; fortunate that Patterson turned a Barnes effort onto the post after one such moment. 7