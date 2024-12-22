Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are closing in on securing the future of another of their bright young talents, The Echo has learned.

Homegrown player Harrison Jones is close to signing fresh terms with his boyhood club, with his stay on Wearside likely to be extended until 2026. Sources have also stated that the deal will include a club option to keep the attacking midfielder for another year.

In May this year, The Echo reported that Jones and Young were expected to sign new contracts at the club in due course, with Young the first out of the two promising youngsters to commit his future to Sunderland following loans at Darlington and Salford. Now, Jones is all but certain to follow suit in committing his future to the Wearsiders.

Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. The highly-rated 19-year-old has also made the Frenchman’s bench nine times in the Championship so far during the 2024-25 season.

Jones also made the bench twice during the 2023-24 campaign but is yet to make his first league appearance despite strong performances for Sunderland’s under-21s. Jones also played a huge part in Graeme Murty’s youth side last season during their run to the Premier League 2 play-off final.

Indeed, Jones is now captaining Sunderland under-21s after the departure of former skipper Ellis Taylor last summer and has managed five goal contributions in eight Premier League 2 games. The Echo understands that Jones will continue to work with Le Bris’ first team during the festive period before potentially heading out on loan during the January transfer window after signing his new deal.

Sunderland are keen for Jones to gain senior minutes with first-team opportunities severely limited under Le Bris currently. The Black Cats boast Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham in the middle, with Salis Abdul Samed and Alan Browne due back from injury later in the season. Summer Milan Aleksic is now also an option in midfield.

And Jones himself is keen to achieve more and wants to emulate some of the Black Cats’ success stories. The aforementioned Neil is currently the club’s team captain and has featured 170 times in all competitions, with homegrown goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on 154.

“It's definitely a dream come true to play for Sunderland,” Jones told The Echo back in September. “If I'm being honest, it's probably my only life goal I ever had so now that I've achieved that, I never, ever thought I'd do it.

“Thinking back to a six-year-old myself, I would never, ever dream of that. I'm obviously delighted to do that. Now, once I've achieved it, I want more and more. I look at players like Dan Neil, and Anthony Patterson, who are now regulars in the first-team, came through the academy, and that's who I look up to and try to emulate.”

“All the first-team are all nice guys,” Jones added. “They're all quite young as well, so it gives us a good relationship bond with them because we can relate to similar experiences to them. When we're over there, they're always supportive and demanding, which is what they have to be because if they're trying to get promotion, they can't lower their standards. So it's a case of us rising to their standards, which is a challenge and we want to be able to be a part of.

“It is about being the best player you can here, almost to give them a headache, as if to say, I want to be over there and when you do go over there, it's your opportunity to impress and just keep trying to break into it, which is all we can do.”