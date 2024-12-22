Sunderland completed yet another comeback in their final home game of the year to battle past an impressive Norwich City side.

Jobe Bellingham’s second winning goal in as many games proved the difference, coming moments after Jose Cordoba had been shown a second yellow card. Dan Ballard had earlier equalised after Anis Slimane’s first-half goal.

The win extended Sunderland’s record to 10 points in their last four games with Régis Le Bris’ side gaining those results all from losing positions.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

