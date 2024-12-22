87 fantastic photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 40,114 watch Norwich City clash in Championship - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 10:29 GMT

Sunderland defeated Norwich City on Saturday in the Championship - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action...

Sunderland completed yet another comeback in their final home game of the year to battle past an impressive Norwich City side.

Jobe Bellingham’s second winning goal in as many games proved the difference, coming moments after Jose Cordoba had been shown a second yellow card. Dan Ballard had earlier equalised after Anis Slimane’s first-half goal.

The win extended Sunderland’s record to 10 points in their last four games with Régis Le Bris’ side gaining those results all from losing positions.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

2. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

4. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

