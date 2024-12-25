Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland travel to face Blackburn Rovers on Thursday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has claimed that Sunderland are a “top team” ahead of the two sides meeting at Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

The Black Cats travel to Lancashire aiming to open up a nine-point gap over their opponents, who sit just one place beneath in the Championship table following an impressive recent run of form. A streak of six victories came to an end against Millwall at the weekend, and Eustace is under no illusions that Regis Le Bris’ men will also present a significant challenge for his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a press conference, he said: "Sunderland have a great away record so it will be a very good game - fourth vs fifth on Boxing Day. They have performed very well, they're very well coached. They have a good group of players that have been together a while. They're a top team in the league and they will be there, or thereabouts.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"We want to play the top teams in the league with our home fans right behind us. It's where we want to be. We wanted to get the fans behind the players and they can see the commitment from them. The fans have been brilliant home and away - 1,500 at Millwall. We're very proud of that and the lads really care about each other and the club.

"To have a big level of support at home over this Christmas period will be very important. They can see we are evolving and progressing and they always fight for the badge. That's what you want to see. You have times when you can feel sorry for yourselves, you get injuries. You can see this group will be there until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It would be amazing to have positive results but we are aware of the teams we're facing too. The lads will be ready and whatever happens, it won't be for a lack of fighting. You can't always guarantee wins but we're ready for the challenge ahead. I think the league is very wide open. The top two or three teams have the best squads in the league. Until now, it's very wide open. We want to continue what we're doing and see where it takes us."