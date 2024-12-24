Régis Le Bris confirms major Sunderland injury setback ahead of Blackburn Rovers trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update ahead of the trip to face Blackburn Rovers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Dan Ballard is set to miss Sunderland’s festive fixtures.

Ballard was substituted in the latter stages of the 2-1 win over Norwich City with a muscle problem, and has been ruled out of the trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day. The 25-year-old has not suffered a major injury but will miss a number of fixtures in the hectic festive period.

“He won't be available on Thursday,” Le Bris confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's difficult to say how long he will be out exactly, probably two weeks at least. Maybe a little bit more.”

Le Bris said that there were no new injuries, meaning Trai Hume is likely to return to the starting XI with Luke O’Nien moving infield. Ian Poveda could be in line for his first minutes since returning from injury after being named on the bench over the weekend.