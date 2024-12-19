Ex-Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been linked with a move to Millwall.

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has emerged as a “strong contender” for Millwall’s current managerial vacancy, according to reports.

As per an update from The Mirror, the Scot has impressed during talks at The Den, and is being “actively considered” for the role alongside Steven Schumacher and Matt Bloomfield of Wycombe Wanderers.

It is also understood that Millwall have approached other managers besides that trio, including Gary O'Neil, who was recently relieved of his duties with Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 41-year-old was sounded out by the Lions, but the consensus from his camp appears to be that the offer comes too soon after his departure from Molineux last Sunday. Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is another name who is not thought to be in the running for the role.

Millwall are expected to conduct further talks next week before an appointment is made. At the time of writing, David Livermore is set to take charge against high-flying Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Before assuming his interim role, Livermore worked as an assistant to former Millwall boss Neil Harris, who left the club for a second time earlier this month. Addressing his exit, he said: "Everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be. I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time."

For his part, Neil spent six months in the dugout at Sunderland, arriving on Wearside in February 2022 and leaving in August of that year. During his time in the North East, he guided the Black Cats to promotion from League One via the play-offs.

The 43-year-old’s last job was with Stoke City, who he left Sunderland for, but he has been out of work since December of last year. In recent weeks, he has also been linked with an unexpected move to the MLS to manage Philadelphia Union - although it would appear that speculation has since gone cold.